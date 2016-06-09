BRIEF-Yahoo receives multiple bids for core biz at or above $5 billion - CNBC, citing sources

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo receives multiple bids for core biz at or above $5 bln; Verizon bid over $3.5 bln, among lower bids - CNBC, citing sources

* Yahoo board meets tomorrow to review bids for core biz; private equity, strategic bidders will enter final round - CNBC, citing sources

* Final round of Yahoo bidding expected to conclude by mid-July - CNBC, citing sources Source text - (cnb.cx/1PLtLS4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)