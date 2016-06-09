版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Shandong,Zhongjin among potential bidders for Glencore's gold mine in Kazakhstan-Bloomberg

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Shandong Gold Mining Co and Zhongjin Gold Corp are among potential bidders for Glencore Plc's gold mine in Kazakhstan - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Glencore is said to seek about $2 billion for its gold mine in Kazakhstan - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1UFGoNt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐