版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit II enters $370 mln term loan facility

June 9 Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II Inc:

* Entered into a first amendment to its existing credit agreement originally entered into on July 2, 2014

* Amendment provides for addition of a term loan facility and two term loan tranches

* First tranche of term loans has a principal amount of $185 million and matures in July 2019

* Second tranche of term loans has a principal amount of $185 million and matures in June 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐