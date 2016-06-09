BRIEF-JP Morgan China region fund says pursuing program intended to reduce fund's discount

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc
* Board is pursuing a program intended to reduce fund's discount
* Program to reduce fund's discount may result in an increase in fund's size and thereafter permit repurchases of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: