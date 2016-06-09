版本:
BRIEF-JP Morgan China region fund says pursuing program intended to reduce fund's discount

June 9 JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc

* Board is pursuing a program intended to reduce fund's discount

* Program to reduce fund's discount may result in an increase in fund's size and thereafter permit repurchases of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

