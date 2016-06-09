版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.5 pct passive stake in Landec as of May 31, 2016

June 9 Landec Corp

* Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.5 pct passive stake in Landec as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/1tkBuNr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

