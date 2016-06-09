BRIEF- Takata says two rivals cannot be bailout sponsors - Nikkei

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Takata Has Indicated That Its Two Main Rivals Will Not Be Considered As Suitors To Help It Recover From "A Massive Recall Scandal" - Nikkei

* Takata said any co is welcome to make offer except Autoliv and ZF TRW, according to participants - Nikkei

* At the briefings, Takata again asked automakers for more time to pay recall costs - Nikkei

* Takata reportedly did not offer specifics on how much of the costs it wants automakers to shoulder - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/22W4Qh0) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )