BRIEF-Eros International says "confident in its financial accounting practices"

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Eros International
* Eros International Plc Says "Remains Confident In Its Financial Accounting Practices And Integrity Of Its Business And Operations"
* Retained Michael J. Bowe, Partner At Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, To Investigate And Pursue All Available Legal Remedies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: