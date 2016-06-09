版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Eros International says "confident in its financial accounting practices"

June 9 Eros International

* Eros International Plc Says "Remains Confident In Its Financial Accounting Practices And Integrity Of Its Business And Operations"

* Retained Michael J. Bowe, Partner At Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, To Investigate And Pursue All Available Legal Remedies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

