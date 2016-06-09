版本:
BRIEF-Energy transfer equity and Williams receive FTC clearance for proposed acquisition

June 9 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* ETE And Williams Receive FTC Clearance For Proposed Acquisition

* FTC's Clearance Is Subject To Certain Conditions Which ETE And WMB Have Agreed To Undertake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

