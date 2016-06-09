版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage announces implementation of dividend reinvestment plan

June 9 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp

* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces implementation of dividend reinvestment plan

* Plan allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends into additional class a non-voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

