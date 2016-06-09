版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 03:03 BJT

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Chesapeake Energy to 'SD' from 'CCC' on exchange offer

June 9 S&P On Chesapeake

* Chesapeake energy corp. Downgraded to 'sd' from 'ccc' on exchange offer

* View exchanges as distressed because investors are receiving less than original promise and the company is currently holding

* Believe Chesapeake will continue to execute further exchanges of their debt Source text (bit.ly/1rf919O)

