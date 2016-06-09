版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 03:22 BJT

BRIEF-Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000

June 9 Novelis Inc

* Devinder ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐