公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Uber says starting global roll out of scheduled rides

June 9 Uber Technologies Inc :

* Uber says starting global roll out of scheduled rides; users can schedule rides 30 minutes to 30 days in advance Source text - ubr.to/1UpRSSp

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

