BRIEF-Valeant said to weigh sale of Egypt drugmaker amoun to cut debt - BBG

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Valeant said to weigh sale of Egypt drugmaker Amoun to cut debt - Bloomberg

* Valeant is also weighing a sale of some of its latin american operations - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/1UpU1gQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

