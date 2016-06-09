BRIEF-Valeant said to weigh sale of Egypt drugmaker amoun to cut debt - BBG

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Valeant said to weigh sale of Egypt drugmaker Amoun to cut debt - Bloomberg
* Valeant is also weighing a sale of some of its latin american operations - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/1UpU1gQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: