BRIEF-Sophiris Bio says successful results from phase 2A study of Topsalysin

June 9 Sophiris Bio Inc :

* Sophiris Bio reports successful results from completed phase 2a study of Topsalysin in localized prostate cancer

* One-Time administration of Topsalysin was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no new safety signals being reported

* Results support advancing Topsalysin into a phase 2 study to confirm dose and optimize delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

