版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-MKS Instruments reprices term loan, makes voluntary $50 mln repayment of principal

June 9 MKS Instruments Inc

* MKS Instruments reprices term loan and makes a voluntary $50 million repayment of principal

* Lenders agreed to amendment,results in reduction of interest rate spread on term loan by 50 basis points to libor plus 3.50 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐