BRIEF-MKS Instruments reprices term loan, makes voluntary $50 mln repayment of principal

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 MKS Instruments Inc
* MKS Instruments reprices term loan and makes a voluntary $50 million repayment of principal
* Lenders agreed to amendment,results in reduction of interest rate spread on term loan by 50 basis points to libor plus 3.50 pct
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship