BRIEF-Dynegy says Hennepin power station transitions to PJM

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Dynegy Inc -
* Dynegy's Hennepin power station transitions to PJM
* Executed agreements to move vast majority of Dynegy's Hennepin power station's energy and capacity to PJM market from MISO
* Per agreement, 260 megawatts (MW) of Hennepin's 290 MW capacity will be available for sale into PJM effective June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: