版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Orbotech files shelf for potential offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing

June 9 Orbotech Ltd

* Files shelf for potential offering of its ordinary shares, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Pjg1IU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐