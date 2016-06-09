BRIEF-J C Penney announces pricing of offering of senior secured notes

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney announces pricing of offering of senior secured notes
* Notes were priced at 100 pct of face amount for a yield to maturity of 5.875 pct
* Priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior secured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: