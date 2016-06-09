版本:
2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Xura Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

June 9 Xura Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Company is evaluating the implications on its controls and its material weaknesses reported in the form 10-K Source text: (1.usa.gov/1sxIVQA ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

