BRIEF-Dana Holding enters revolving credit and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

June 9 Dana Holding Corp

* On June 9, 2016, co entered into a revolving credit and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

* Revolving credit facility has a five-year term and matures in june 2021

* Availability under credit facility will be in aggregate amount of $500 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rflFW9 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)