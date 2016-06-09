BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling entered term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank - SEC filing

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* On June 7, 2016, co entered into term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank - SEC filing
* Agreement provides for senior unsecured term loan facility in amount of $300 million, maturing on June 7, 2021
* May from time to time request that additional term loans be made under the term loan agreement
* Request additional loans provided aggregate amount of borrowings under term loan agreement shall not exceed $500 million
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship