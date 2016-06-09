版本:
BRIEF-Wynnefield Capital comments on recent Omega Protein communications

June 9 Omega Protein Corp

* Wynnefield Capital has a 7.9 pct beneficial ownership interest in Omega Protein, comments on recent Omega Protein communications

* "stockholders should focus on opportunities to expand and improve omega's highly profitable animal nutrition business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

