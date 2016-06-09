版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan amends, restates laws to eliminate office of chairman structure

June 9 Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Effective June 8, board amended, restated laws to eliminate office of chairman structure Source text: (1.usa.gov/24DKng6 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

