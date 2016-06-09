BRIEF-Full Circle Capital entered amendment to its revolving credit facility

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Full Circle Capital Corp
* Entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility
* Amendment reduces the size of the facility from $45 million to $5 million
* Amendment extends the termination date of the facility until october 3, 2016 Source text :(1.usa.gov/21aYo4c ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: