BRIEF-Full Circle Capital entered amendment to its revolving credit facility

June 9 Full Circle Capital Corp

* Entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility

* Amendment reduces the size of the facility from $45 million to $5 million

* Amendment extends the termination date of the facility until october 3, 2016