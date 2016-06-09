版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group says John Rex will receive a base salary of $800,000

June 9 Unitedhealth Group Inc

* John Rex will receive a base salary of $800,000 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1WH4URM ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

