BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals appoints Sandip Kapadia as CFO

June 9 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals appoints Sandip Kapadia as chief financial officer

* Kapadia will succeed Barbara Duncan effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

