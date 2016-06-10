BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate plans further expansion of property portfolio and issuance of mandatory convertible bond

June 10 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Plans further expansion of the property portfolio and the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond

* Plans emission (private placement) of mandatory convertible bond of up to 17 million Swiss francs ($17.63 million), a coupon rate of 4 pct per annum and term of July 6, 2016 to Oct. 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9645 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)