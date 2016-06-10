BRIEF-Airbus says completes sale of Dassault Aviation shares

June 10 Airbus Group :
* Airbus Group completes sale of Dassault Aviation shares
and successfully issues exchangeable bond
* 1.33 million Dassault Aviation shares sold, around 62 pct
to institutional investors and 38 pct to Dassault Aviation
* Simultaneous issue of a 1,077.9 million euro zero coupon
bond due 2021 exchangeable into Dassault Aviation shares at a
premium of 37.5% above the sale price of the shares
* Total gross proceeds of 2,379 million euro from the
combined transactions
* Sale price determined in the bookbuilt offering to
institutional investors was 950 euro per share, with settlement
expected to occur on or around 14 June 2016.
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)