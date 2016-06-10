版本:
BRIEF-Acacia Research says Bonutti Skeletal Innovations entered into settlement, license agreement with Globus Medical

June 10 Acacia Research Corp :

* Bonutti Skeletal Innovations Llc entered into a settlement and license agreement with Globus Medical Inc - sec filing

* Agreement resolves patent litigation pending in united states district court for eastern district of pennsylvania Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdHIue Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

