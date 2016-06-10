BRIEF-Amgen says interim phase 3 shows Blincyto improved overall survival in patients

June 10 Amgen Inc :
* Says Blincyto(blinatumomab) improved overall survival in
patients with b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* New data from a interim analysis of phase 3 study, in
which Blincyto shows an almost two-fold increase in median
overall survival
* Says as per recommendation of an independent data
monitoring committee, Amgen ended study early for efficacy based
on these result
* Says results from analysis showed that median os was 7.7
months for blincyto versus 4 months for soc
(Bengaluru Newsroom)