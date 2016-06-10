版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 17:01 BJT

BRIEF-SPIE ICS to upgrade and run IT infrastructure of Swiss migrants reception agency

June 10 Spie SA :

* SPIE ICS is carrying out an it infrastructure outsourcing project for the Vaud migrants reception agency in Switzerland

* SPIE ICS will also take responsibility for its operational management over the next four years Source text: bit.ly/25OUgxq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

