版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Emera announces offering of $1.2 bln 6.75 pct fixed-to-floating subordinated notes

June 10 Emera Inc :

* Emera announces offering of US$1.2 billion 6.75% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, CDN$500 million 2.90% senior notes and US$3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of multiple series of senior notes

* To use net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐