2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Hertz's unit sees 2016 standalone adjusted EBITDA of $560 mln-$610 mln

June 10 Hertz Corp:

* Company's unit Hertz Equipment Rental Corp sees 2016 standalone adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $610 million

* Company's unit Hertz Equipment Rental Corp sees 2016 net fleet capital expenditures of $375 million to $425 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XdJZ8T) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

