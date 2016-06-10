版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kratos awarded $22.3 mln contract for Department Of Defense medical records support

June 10 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc :

* Kratos awarded $22.3 million contract for Department Of Defense medical records support

* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc says award includes a base contract plus five options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐