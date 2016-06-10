版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure prices offering by unit of $116.6 mln principal amount of secured tenant site contract revenue notes, series 2016-1

June 10 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP :

* Pricing of offering by its unit of $116.6 million principal amount of secured tenant site contract revenue notes, series 2016-1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

