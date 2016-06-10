版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Gevo files for potential common stock offering size not disclosed

June 10 Gevo Inc :

* Files for potential common stock offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdHcfP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

