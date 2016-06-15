BRIEF-Novartis forges pact with Medicines for Malaria on new drug

June 15 Novartis
* Announces agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture
over terms and conditions for development of anti-malaria drug
kaf156 and future availability to patients
* Says KAF156 belongs to a new class of antimalarial
molecules, is among first to enter phase IIb clinical
development in more than 20 years
* Says does not disclose details of financial arrangements
or other contractual terms and conditions with Medicines for
Malaria Ventures
* Anti-malaria group gets financial support from the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation
