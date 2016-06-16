版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says Gazyvaro gets Europe approval for follicular lymphoma

June 16 Roche Holding Ag

* Says Gazyvaro approved in Europe in combination with bendamustine for people with previously treated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

