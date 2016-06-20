BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says lung drug meets late-stage study goals

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Fulfil study results closed triple eu
* Fulfil study shows superiority of closed triple combination therapy ff/umec/vi versus symbicort turbohaler
* Data supports regulatory submission by gsk in europe by end of 2016
* Positive top-line results from phase iii study of fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol
* Study met its two co-primary endpoints
* Study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in lung function and health- related quality of life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group