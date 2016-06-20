BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings says CEO Ray Davis to become executive chair

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Umpqua Holdings Corp
* Umpqua holdings corporation announces ceo succession plan
* President and CEO Ray Davis to become executive chair January 2017
* Says Cort O'haver, currently president of Umpqua bank, will succeed Davis as president and CEO - Sec filing
* Umpqua holdings corp says ray davis will continue to oversee company's innovation subsidiary, pivotus ventures inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
