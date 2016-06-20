BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings says CEO Ray Davis to become executive chair

June 20 Umpqua Holdings Corp

* Umpqua holdings corporation announces ceo succession plan

* President and CEO Ray Davis to become executive chair January 2017

* Says Cort O'haver, currently president of Umpqua bank, will succeed Davis as president and CEO - Sec filing

* Umpqua holdings corp says ray davis will continue to oversee company's innovation subsidiary, pivotus ventures inc