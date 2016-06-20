版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Continental says sees costs associated with pending acquisition of Foundation Bancorp about $8.4 mln

June 20 Pacific Continental Corp

* Says expected costs associated with pending acquisition of foundation bancorp, inc. Will be about $8.4 million

* Says costs are expected to be incurred in periods prior to and including closing of the transaction - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐