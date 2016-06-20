版本:
BRIEF-CME Group announces launch of European Union wheat futures

June 20 CME Group Inc :

* Launch of physically delivered European Union wheat futures and options on futures contracts to begin trading on 12 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

