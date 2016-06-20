版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Qiuping Lai reports 11.8 pct passive stake in Cninsure as of June 16, 2016 - SEC Filing

June 20 Cninsure Inc

* Qiuping Lai reports 11.8 pct passive stake in Cninsure as of June 16, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28J6w6B Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐