版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences sees IPO of 4.25 mln shares

June 20 Selecta Biosciences Inc :

* Sees IPO of 4.25 mln shares of common stock priced to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing

* Intends to use about $23 million of IPO proceeds to support clinical development and manufacturing scale-up of SEL-212

* Intends to use about $10 million of proceeds to fund start of phase 1 clinical trial, manufacturing scale-up of first gene therapy program Source text: (1.usa.gov/28J0OSv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐