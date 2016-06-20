BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences sees IPO of 4.25 mln shares

June 20 Selecta Biosciences Inc :

* Sees IPO of 4.25 mln shares of common stock priced to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing

* Intends to use about $23 million of IPO proceeds to support clinical development and manufacturing scale-up of SEL-212

* Intends to use about $10 million of proceeds to fund start of phase 1 clinical trial, manufacturing scale-up of first gene therapy program