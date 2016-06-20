版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Former Morgan Stanley CEO Mack says plan on staying on Lendingclub's board - CNBC

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on CNBC - Plan on staying on Lendingclub's board

* Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on CNBC - Bullish on China in long term

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐