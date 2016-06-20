版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen reports 15.13 pct stake in LendingClub as of June 16 - SEC filing

June 20 Lendingclub Corp

* Tianqiao Chen reports 15.13 percent stake in LendingClub Corp as of June 16 versus 11.7 percent stake as of May 11 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28J3o0a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐