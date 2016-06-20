版本:
BRIEF-Amerigas Partners files for potential debt shelf offering - SEC filing

June 20 Amerigas Partners LP

* Files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/28Itgpc ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

