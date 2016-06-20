版本:
BRIEF-John Watson buys shares of NV Gold

June 20 NV Gold Corp :

* Announces that he has acquired ownership and control of 1.6 million common shares of NV Gold Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

