BRIEF-Nevada Sunrise options Nevada Lithium projects to North South Petroleum Corp

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Nevada sunrise options nevada lithium projects to north south petroleum corp.

* Nevada sunrise gold corp says to grant an option to north south petroleum corp to earn working interests in 5 of its lithium exploration projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

