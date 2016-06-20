BRIEF-TPG Specialty urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external manager contract

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 TPG Specialty Lending Inc :
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc to start distributing proxy materials to TICC Capital Corp Stockholders
* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external manager contract
Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect Kelley Millet to TICC board
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group