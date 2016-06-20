版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Specialty urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external manager contract

June 20 TPG Specialty Lending Inc :

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc to start distributing proxy materials to TICC Capital Corp Stockholders

* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to terminate TICC's external manager contract

* Urges TICC stockholders to vote gold proxy card to elect Kelley Millet to TICC board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

